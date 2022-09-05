OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 10,000 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

NASDAQ MCAA opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.