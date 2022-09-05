OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 30,000 Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

CSLM opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

