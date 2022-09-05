OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 575,199 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,199 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,526,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NSTB stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.