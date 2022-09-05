OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,720,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $2,995,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of IVCB opened at $10.06 on Monday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Further Reading

