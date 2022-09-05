OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.70% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

