OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.85 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009238 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $255.39 million and $28.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00212215 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

