Omni Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00009104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00303762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001196 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 563,054 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

