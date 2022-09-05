ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

