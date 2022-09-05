Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $213.78 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $213.78 million and $13.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00260029 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

