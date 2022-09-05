Open Platform Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $654,799.31 and approximately $27,809.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform."

