Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Hits $774,935.23

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $774,935.23 and $32,987.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.