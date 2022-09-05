OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,417.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $232,385.96 and approximately $76,417.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00832451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015582 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

