Orca Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.45 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Orca has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Orca coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004201 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $2.42 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.
Orca Profile
Orca's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,411 coins.
Orca Coin Trading
