Orca Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.45 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Orca has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Orca coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004201 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $2.42 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Orca Profile

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,411 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

