Ormeus Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $732.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 230.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $62,427.05 and approximately $732.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

