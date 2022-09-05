OST Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (OST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. OST has a market cap of $365,366.38 and $25,239.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

