Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

