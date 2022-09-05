Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.
Oxford Industries Stock Performance
OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02.
Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
