Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $212,862.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,370,816 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

