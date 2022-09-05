PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $44,838.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,999,406 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

