PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.