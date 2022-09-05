PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $35.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PD. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.4 %

PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246,625 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $3,925,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

