PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

PD stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $37,413.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,010,317.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,047,000 after buying an additional 246,625 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,925,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

