PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.