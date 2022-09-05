PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PagerDuty by 97.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

