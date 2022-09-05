Pakcoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,971.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $238,122.91 and $2,971.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
