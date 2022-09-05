Pallapay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,542.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $41,542.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
