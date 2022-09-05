Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,897 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $407.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.35 and a fifty-two week high of $820.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

