Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,534 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of NETGEAR worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.05 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,427 shares of company stock worth $396,745 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

