Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of HealthStream worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 496,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

