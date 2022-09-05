Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.