Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,226 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

