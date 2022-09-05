Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cactus worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

