Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cars.com worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $832.69 million, a PE ratio of 153.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

