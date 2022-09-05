Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of RPT Realty worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $160,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

RPT stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

