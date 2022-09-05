Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE NBR opened at $132.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.70. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

