Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,192 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 116,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

STERIS Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $199.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.85. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

