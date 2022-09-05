Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,369 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 623,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 550,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,888,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 496,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 377,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.24 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

