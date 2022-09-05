Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,306 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of AngioDynamics worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 420,822 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 272,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $812.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

