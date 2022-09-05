Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $4,646,272.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,225,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,757,287.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $122.54 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

