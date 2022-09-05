Pangolin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $219,000.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $219,000.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,979,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.