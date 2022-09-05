Pangolin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $219,000.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $219,000.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,979,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
