Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,332.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Parachute has a market cap of $492,398.46 and $87,332.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

