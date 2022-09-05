Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $25,692,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Articles

