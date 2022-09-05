PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $974,492.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

