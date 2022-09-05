Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Particl has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1,050.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008707 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,419,516 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

