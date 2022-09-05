Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.