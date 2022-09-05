Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.