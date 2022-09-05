Pastel (PSL) Price Hits $0.0007

Pastel (PSL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $996,703.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

About Pastel

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

