Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.10 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00051396 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
