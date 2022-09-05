Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.10 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00051396 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.