Paybswap (PAYB) 1-Day Volume Tops $110.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $39,537.75 and $110.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars.

