Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4,349.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after acquiring an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 2.7 %

Paychex stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

