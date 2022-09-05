Paycoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.56 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paycoin has a total market cap of $82.56 million and approximately $292,751.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00135346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064592 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024794 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin (PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

